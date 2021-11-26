Tonight Is Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres Bonus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Attention, raiders. Something special is happening this holiday weekend in Pokémon GO. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will feature bonus raid hours with a total of ten Legendaries available over the course of the current Hoopa-themed event. First, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will be back for a special Raid Hour tonight as part of the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, raids will be taken over by the Legendary Birds of Kanto which can indeed be encountered in their Shiny forms.

Generally, I write gameplay tips in these… but tonight, I want to write a more personal tip. As a dedicated Shiny hunter, I know how an opportunity like this can be both fun and stressful. If you need a Shiny Articuno, Zapdos, and/or Moltres, you may see this as the last chance you'll have for who knows how long before Niantic features them again for a substantial run in Pokémon GO. My advice is to take it easy, play the raids as they come, and relax into the fact that Niantic will, indeed, feature these Legendaries again, likely sooner than you think. Of course, it can be a bummer to miss your shot and have to wait. However, have fun, knowing that everything — everything — comes back around in this game.

The rest of the event's upcoming Raid Hours in Pokémon GO include:

Saturday, November 27th: Heatran Raid Hour at 6PM

Sunday, November 28th: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel Raid Hour at 6 PM

Monday, November 29th: Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion Raid Hour at 6 PM

In addition to these bonus Raid Hours, the following is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO as part of the Mischief Unbound event:

Today, November 26th: Rattata Spotlight Hour at 12 PM

Saturday, November 27th: Sableye Spotlight Hour at 12 PM

Sunday, November 28th: Pikachu Spotlight Hour at 12 PM

Monday, November 29th: Beldum Spotlight Hour at 1 2PM

The release of Hoopa Unbound via the form change mechanic in new Special Research