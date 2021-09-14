Tonight Is Baltoy Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details

The Psychic Spectacular 2021 event may be over in Pokémon GO, but that won't stop this Psychic-type Pokémon from claiming the spotlight tonight. Tonight is Baltoy Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Baltoy will be appearing with intensely increased frequency in the wild and be responding more frequently to Incense. It will also be appearing in spawn points that are normally inactive in the game. Let's get into the full details of tonight's Spotlight Hour.

First of all, yes, Baltoy can indeed by Shiny in Pokémon GO. The normal Baltoy appears with light tan skin with salmon-pink accents above its eyes and stomach. In its Shiny form, the accents become a bright bluish-green. It is indeed a noticeable change, so you won't be stuck squinting at your phone when this sparkly little spinning spawn pops up on your screen.

The Spotlight Hour bonus tonight is double catch XP. Since Niantic has introduced Levels 41 – 50, far more players will find such a bonus useful.

To take advantage of tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus, all you have to do is pop on two Lucky Eggs to increase your XP and then catch, catch, catch.

In order to increase the number of Baltoy encounters you are able to move through in one hour, your best bet is to employ the Quick Catch Method. You can learn how to pull off this helpful trick with Bleeding Cool's explanation of the Quick Catch Method. Keep in mind, though, that this isn't a guaranteed way to catch Pokémon so if you do come across a Shiny Baltoy, I'd advise you to catch that one in the traditional way. Also, use a Golden Razz Berry!

The remaining Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours and bonuses for September 2021 are:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Skitty will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Alolan Meowth will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.