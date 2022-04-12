Tonight Is Bunnelyby Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022

Tonight is Bunnelby Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7pm tonight, Tuesday, April 12th, Bunnelby will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the second Spotlight Hour of April 2022 in Pokémon GO, and we have info on what's to come next, so stay tuned for peeks at the rest of the month's schedule. First, let's get into the details of tonight's event.

First of all, the major question is about about the same thing. You know Pokémon GO players are here for the sparkles. Can Bunnbelby be Shiny? The answer is an emphatic yes! This Kalos species was one of the first of its generation to be released Shiny and what a Shiny it is. You can see the standard Bunnelby above which has a grey body with brown accents. The Shiny version is easy to tell apart, as the grey darkens and the brown is replaced with light silver.

Tonight's bonus is unfortunately not one that you can take advantage of while hunting for a Shiny Bunnelby. It's double evolution XP. If you do decide to focus on tonight's bonus instead of hunting rabbits, just be sure that you run Lucky Eggs for the entire duration of the Spotlight Hour to take advantage of this XP bonus while evolving your bulk catches.

Here is the current schedule of Spotlight Hours scheduled for March 2022 in Pokémon GO:

April 19th at 6 PM: Oddish with double Catch Stardust

April 26th at 6 PM: Sunshine Form Cherrim