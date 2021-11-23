Tonight Is Chimchar Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2021

Tonight is Chimchar Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, the Fire-type Starter Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this final Spotlight Hour, which is the second of Pokémon GO's November 2021 Sinnoh Starter-themed Spotlights rolling out in honor of the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch.

Man, just a few days too late, huh? Niantic, you guys couldn't keep the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration Event going for just two more days!? Unfortunately, unlike Turtwig during last week's Spotlight Hour, Chimchar will not be in its exclusive costume during tonight's Spotlight Hour. Instead, we're getting regular-regular Chimchar. Now, if you missed catching a Shiny Chimchar during this Pokémon's Community Day feature a couple of years ago, you are indeed in luck. Chimchar can be encountered as a Shiny. While it is a subtle Shiny, I do feel it's noticeable. Chimchar normally has the rusty orange color you can see above, while the Shiny form is reddish-pink. Click here for a glimpse at how Shiny Chimchar appears in Pokémon GO.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Catch XP. This bonus is quite easy to take advantage of while catching. All you have to do is pop two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour and then begin your marathon of catching fire monkeys.

Now, looking ahead into the Spotlight Hours of the future in Pokémon GO, all we currently know as of this writing is that Niantic will close out the current series of Sinnoh Starter-themed Spotlights next Tuesday, November 30th, with Piplup Spotlight Hour which will have the bonus of double catch Candy. Stay tuned for news on December 2021's Spotlight Hours, coming soon.