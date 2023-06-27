Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: doduo, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Season of Hidden Gems

Tonight Is Doduo Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Doduo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and this Shiny-capable Kanto bird will be featured with increased frequency in the wild.

Tonight is Sunkern Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, June 26th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the fourth and final Spotlight Hour of June 2023 in Pokémon GO, but we have a full breakdown of the Spotlights coming next month. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Can Doduo be Shiny? Yes, indeed it can. Doduo is much rarer now than it used to be, as many species have been released since the initial Kanto drop. Doduo is brown in its normal form and lime green in its Shiny form, making this particular Shiny quite easy to spot.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for evolving Pokémon. In order to take advantage of this bonus, drop two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour so that you can pull in extra XP for the entire length of the buff during Spotlight Hour.

Now, we look ahead at what's to come.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 4th, 2023: Rufflet with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Rufflet with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny July 11th, 2023: Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny July 18th, 2023: Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny July 25th, 2023: Yungoos with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 1st – July 2nd: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend July 6th – July 12th: 7th Anniversary Party

7th Anniversary Party July 9th: Community Day Classic: Squirtle

Community Day Classic: Squirtle July 15th – July 16th: Catching Some Z's

Catching Some Z's July 22nd: Riolu Hatch Day

Riolu Hatch Day July 27th – August 2nd: Adventure Week

Adventure Week July 30th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran July 6th – July 13th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: July 13th – July 25th: Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!