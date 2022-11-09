Tonight Is Guzzlord Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2022

Tonight, Wednesday, November 9th, is the very first Guzzlord Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM–7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring this newly released Dark/Dragon-type Ultra Beast coming at us via Ultra Wormholes. Guzzlord has just been out in raids for one day prior to this Raid Hour, so tonight's raids may be more popular than a standard Wednesday night's offering. Let's get into some tips for tonight's inaugural Guzzlord Raid Hour.

Power up your counters : If you have enough trainers in the lobby, you can certainly attempt to get through raids without investing Stardust into your Pokémon. However, the better bet is to use your hard-earned Stardust to better your Pokémon and strengthen yourself as a Trainer. Also, ensure that they have the correct moveset using Bleeding Cool's Guzzlord Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players.

: If you have enough trainers in the lobby, you can certainly attempt to get through raids without investing Stardust into your Pokémon. However, the better bet is to use your hard-earned Stardust to better your Pokémon and strengthen yourself as a Trainer. Also, ensure that they have the correct moveset using Bleeding Cool's Guzzlord Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players. Know the top counters: Guzzlord has a double weakness to Fairy-types which makes it a relatively easy Pokémon to take down. In fact, with the right counters, solo players can do it. Here are some of the best species to use: Best Pokémon to Mega Evolve: Mega Alakazam but only using Counter and Dazzling Gleam Best overall: Shadow Gardevoir, Shadow Granbull, Mega Alakazam, Gardevoir, Togekiss, Xurkitree, Zacian, Granbull, Sylveon. Discount counters: Tapu Koko, Galarian Rapidash, Beartic, Terrakion (using Fighting-type moves), Florges, Tapu Bulu, Clefable, Donphan, Galarian Weezing, Lucario (using Fighting-type moves). Suit all Pokémon with Fairy-type moves unless otherwise noted.

Guzzlord has a double weakness to Fairy-types which makes it a relatively easy Pokémon to take down. In fact, with the right counters, solo players can do it. Here are some of the best species to use: Raid out of your time zone: By adding international Friends in Pokémon GO, you can access Pokémon out of your region with raid invites. You can create a Twitter account, post your friend code using the hashtags #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids and let people know two things: what you're looking for and what you will, in turn, send. This will also help you play Raid Hour multiple times during the day in different Time Zones. Another impactful way to raid is to download and utilize PokeGenie, where you can queue up to raid and friend people who will invite you to one-off raids. During Raid Hour, the queue tends to go quite quickly. Keep in mind that the line for these raids will be long but that they will go most quickly during Raid Hour.