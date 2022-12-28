Tonight Is Kyurem Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2022

It's the final Raid Hour of the year! Indeed, tonight, Wednesday, December 27th is Kyurem Raid Hour in Pokémon GO where, from 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Eggs that will hatch into the Dragon/Ice-type Legendary Pokémon Kyurem. Kyurem will only be in raids for a short time, as we have quite a busy raid rotation coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023. Let's take a look at what is to come.

Regarding details for tonight's Raid Hour, Kyurem can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. If you don't have your Shiny yet, be sure to get out there and hunt because Reshiram will take its place in just three days as the Raid Rotation of the Tao Trio continues.

Kyurem as a Dragon/Ice-type Pokémon is weak to multiple different typings including Steel-type (Metagross, Mega Scizor), Fighting-type (Terrakion, Keldeo, Mega Blaziken, Lucario), Dragon-type (Mega Latisos, Mega Latias), Rock-types (Gigalith, Rhyperior), and Fairy-types (Zacian, Gardevoir).

Kyurem's 100% IV will spawn with a CP of 2042 in standard weather conditions and 2553 in boosted weather conditions.

These are the Legendaries that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this January 2022:

January 1st – January 10th, 2023: Reshiram with the special move Fusion Flare

The Raid Hours for the month of January 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

January 4th, 2022: Reshiram, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this January 2023:

January 1st – January 10th, 2023: Mega Steelix

