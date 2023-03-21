Tonight Is Litten Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2023 Tonight is Litten Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and it will feature this Fire-type Alolan Starter with double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Tonight is Litten Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, March 21st, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of four Spotlight Hours of March 2023 in Pokémon GO, so keep reading to see what's coming up. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Unfortunately, Litten cannot be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. Rowlet will likely have its Shiny introduced through a future Community Day, but considering we are still working through the Kalos Starter Community Days with Rowlet and Froakie still waiting in the wings, it is likely going to be quite a while before we see the release of the cute Shiny Litten.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't get out there and catch, though. First, throw on a couple of Star Pieces because tonight's bonus for Litten Spotlight Hour is double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Next week is the final March 2023 Spotlight Hour, going down on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023. It features Popplio in the Spotlight with double XP for catching Pokémon.

Looking ahead, we also have a new event starting tomorrow.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Let's GO 2023 Event:

Date and time: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Special features: Meltan will be Shiny-capable once again during this event. Mystery Boxes will be able to be opened more frequently during the event. Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will be appearing out of the region globally. Ditto change up. Ditto will now be able to appear as Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo.

Wild spawns: Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Panpour, Pansear, Pansage, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy will be rare spawns.

Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Panpour, Pansear, Pansage, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy will be rare spawns. Field Research encounters: Pansage, Pansear, Panpour

Pansage, Pansear, Panpour Raids: Tier One and Tier Three are not described in the news brief Tier Five: Incarnate Forme Thundurus will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th, at which point Lugia will take over. Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th, at which point Mega Alakazam will take over.

Event bonus: Increased chance of finding XXS and XXL Meltan Double Transfer Candy Increased chance of finding Ditto disguised as other Pokémon Meltan-themed Collection Challenge Seasonal Special Research: An Everyday Hero will be available to claim until June 1st, 2023, at 10 AM Local time Season 10 Ticketed Timed Research: Willow's Wardrobe remains available.

