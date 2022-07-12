Tonight Is Machop Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022

Tonight is Machop Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, July 12th, this Fighting-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second Spotlight Hour of July 2022 in Pokémon GO, so read on, as we have information on the next Spotlight Hour coming to the game this month.

Can Machop be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

It sure can. Machop was not only a species that had an early Shiny release, but it is also a Pokémon that was featured in a relatively recent Community Day. This makes it, to me, quite an odd choice for a Spotlight Hour. However, if you missed Machop Community Day or are simply hoping to grind out the hour to earn more Machop Candy to power up your Machamp, you are in luck.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Candy for catching Pokémon. This is quite useful considering the widespread use of Machamp as both a raid counter and a GO Battle League champion. Even if you are all good on Shiny Machop, this hour may be worth playing just to farm all of that Candy in the case that you want to power up even more than one Machamp. In my mind, every Pokémon GO trainer should have a maxed-out Machamp, a maxed-out Shiny Machamp, and, perhaps most importantly of all, a maxed-out Shadow Machamp.

Here are the Spotlight Hours happening in Pokémon GO in July 2022:

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Staryu Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Staryu Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Meditite Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon