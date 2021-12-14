Tonight Is Magmar Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2021

The second Spotlight Hour of December 2021 is happening tonight in Pokémon GO. The focus Pokémon, just like Electabuzz last week, was the focus of a Community Day last year, so this will either be a chance for those who missed out on the day or an annoyance for those who already have a bag full of Shinies. Tonight is Magmar Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Fire-type Pokémon from the Kanto region will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

Magmar, as most trainers will know due to its Community Day giving us quite a few of them, can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. If you missed out and are hoping to get that Shiny, tonight will be a great chance. Stock up on Poké Balls and be sure to use Razz Berries, as Magmar isn't one to kindly off a green catch circle to Pokémon GO trainers.

For those who already caught Magmar, tonight is still worth playing due to a terrific bonus. Just be sure not to transfer your extra common catches before the hour. Instead, when the clock strikes six, pop on two Lucky Eggs and begin to mass evolve your Pokémon. This is because tonight will offer double evolution XP to all players. If you have yet to hit Level 50 or even if you have, XP has been shown by Niantic to be an evergreen resource. There will almost certainly be another level cap increase down the line, so farming XP is always a good bet.

Here are the remaining December 2021 Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Snover with double catch XP

Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Cubchoo with double catch Candy