Tonight Is Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022

Tonight is Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 9th, this Poison-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second Spotlight Hour of August 2022 in Pokémon GO, but be sure to keep reading to the end of the article to see what will be featured for the rest of the month.

Nidoran will feature in both Female and Male forms this month which are unlike most Pokémon in that the separate genders are actually considered separate species. First up is Nidoran Female, which can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. Its standard form is periwinkle, a sort of powdery bluish-purple. The Shiny form is fun because it takes on the magenta color palette of the male version of the Pokémon.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour is double XP for catching Pokémon. This is an easy one to take advantage of while hunting. All you have to do is pop two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour and pull in all that extra XP. It would also be a good idea to coordinate with friends in your Time Zone with whom you are leveling up during Spotlight Hour while you both have Lucky Eggs running.

Here are the Spotlight Hours happening in August 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour with double XP for catching Pokémon

Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour with double XP for catching Pokémon Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Joltik Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Joltik Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Pidove Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon