Tonight Is Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022

Tonight is Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 22nd, this Poison-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the penultimate Spotlight Hour of August 2022 in Pokémon GO, and it's potentially important considering how it could impact your GO Fest 2022: Finale gameplay this weekend. Make sure you read our tips on how to utilize the Spotlight Hour bonus.

Earlier this month, Nidoran Female was featured as a Spotlight Hour feature. Now, we move to Nidoran Male, which can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. Its standard form is purple with green inside its ears. The Shiny form is fun because it takes on the powdery blue color palette of the female version of the Pokémon and applies it to the male. Essentially, they swap!

Now, the Spotlight Hour bonus is useful for those preparing for Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale this weekend. The spotlight is double Candy for transferring Pokémon. You can take advantage of this bonus by grouping or even just selecting your transfer choices before the Spotlight Hour begins, and then simply hitting transfer once the hour starts. My tip is to be thorough because you are going to want a lot of room for the awesome spawns that will be available during this ticketed event. Also, be sure to not use all of your Poké Balls on Nidoran!

We are getting one more Spotlight Hour this month in Pokémon GO. On Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM, Pidove Spotlight Hour will be live in the game and will feature double XP for evolving Pokémon as the Spotlight Hour bonus.