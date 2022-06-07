Tonight Is Nosepass Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022

Tonight is Nosepass Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7pm tonight, Tuesday, June 7th, Nosepass will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the first Spotlight Hour of June 2022 in Pokémon GO, so read on, as we have information on every Spotlight Hour coming to the game in June 2022. First, though, let's get into the details of tonight's event.

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm actually really excited for a Spotlight Hour. It's not common that we see a species as rare as Nosepass featured during Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour and much less so one with a Shiny available. Shiny Nosepass is pretty great, as it looks like a hunk of gold.

Tonight's bonus is double Candy for catching Pokémon, so you don't have to do anything other than catch in order to take full advantage of this.

My one tip is actually not about this week but next week. All of those extra Pokémon GO Fest 2022 catches? Don't transfer them yet! Wait until next week, as Mantine Spotlight Hour has a very useful bonus. Take a look below.

Here is what we can expect from Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour events in June 2022:

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 from 6PM – 7PM: Mantine Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 from 6PM – 7PM: Spinarak Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Tuesday, June 8th, 2022 from 6PM – 7PM: TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour with double Stardust for catching Pokémon