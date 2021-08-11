Tonight Is Palkia Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details

Tonight is Palkia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM to 7 PM, the majority of the gyms in the game will feature Palkia raids, giving players a good chance at encountering this newly released Shiny Legendary. Let's get into some tips for tonight's Raid Hour.

My tips for Palkia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO this week include:

Don't trust Niantic's suggested counters, which prioritize Defense over Attack. This is not the most effective way to raid. The most important feature of your Pokémon in raids is the damage they can output per second as attackers. This is why you will hear many raid guide emphasizing the importance of DPS. Because of this, you should prepare a team or two in advance that you can swipe to once you enter the raid lobby. Use our Palkia Raid Guide to build your team of counters.

You are no longer locked to a single Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. You can join online raid communities on Facebook, Twitter, Discord, and Reddit, where you can friend trainers all over the world. By coordinating with them, you can accept invites to Raid Hours in many different Time Zones. This will dramatically increase the number of Palkia raids you'll be able to complete during the day. Don't catch a Shiny during yours? No problem. Other time zones will offer another chance.

The rest of the Raid Hours coming to Pokémon GO in August 2021 include the following, announced over on Niantic's official blog for the game:

Every Wednesday in August, a Raid Hour event will occur from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. The following Pokémon will be featured. Wednesday, August 4, 2021: Dialga Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Palkia Wednesday, August 18, 2021: Palkia Wednesday, August 25, 2021: Zacian In addition, a bonus Raid Hour event will take place on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Monday, August 30, 2021: Zamazenta