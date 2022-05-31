Tonight Is Pikipek Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2022

Tonight is Pikipek Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, May 30th, Pikipek will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the fifth and final Spotlight Hour of May 2022 in Pokémon GO, so read on, as we have information on every Spotlight Hour coming to the game in June 2022. First, though, let's get into the details of tonight's event.

First up, the most asked question is always… can it be Shiny? Unfortunately, Pikipek is a relatively new release and has not yet had its Shiny form unlocked. However, that doesn't mean that you shouldn't play the Spotlight Hour. The current Alola to Alola event requires you to evolve Pikipek to its second and third stages, Trumbeak and Toucannon, to complete the Collection Challenge. Because of that, you're going to want to both grind for Candy and make sure you catch a Pikipek with high IVs that you'd like to make your Toucannon.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for catching Pokémon, so be sure to pop two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour to run for the full length of the event.

With May 2022 wrapped up, here is what we can expect from Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour events in June 2022:

Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 from 6PM – 7PM: Nosepass Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 from 6PM – 7PM: Mantine Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 from 6PM – 7PM: Spinarak Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Tuesday, June 8th, 2022 from 6PM – 7PM: TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour with double Stardust for catching Pokémon