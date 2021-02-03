Tonight Is Raikou Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Legendary Beasts Return

Tonight, the Electric-type Legendary Beast of Johto, Raikou, will be featured in Pokémon GO's weekly Raid Hour. From 6 PM through 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, February 3rd, this sparky saber-tooth will be available to battle at most gyms in the game. With our Raid Hour tips, you can maximize your gameplay during this final chance to hunt Raikou.

Our tips for Raikou Raid Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Go in with bigger parties than usual. Raikou, unlike Entei, doesn't have multiple different typings that will work against it. When battling Raikou, the only route is Ground-types. Raikou puts up a fight and can be defeated by a minimum party of three trainers using the absolute top counters. Don't miss our Raikou Raid Guide in order to perfect your battle strategy and build an effective team.

Know your 100% IVs. While you should try to catch every Raikou to maximize the amount of Candy and Candy XL you can earn, we all get annoyed and lose focus sometimes. If you know Raikou's 100% IVs, you will know if you have a powerful one on your catch screen and when to get serious. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Raikou will have a CP of 1972 in normal weather conditions and 2466 in boosted conditions.

Take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event.

Raikou leaves raids tomorrow, Thursday, February 4th at 10 AM local time. This makes tonight's Raid Hour the last major chance to chase this Legendary Beast down and catch a Shiny Raikou before Suicune takes over. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a complete Suicune Raid Guide as well as news regarding next week, which will feature two Legendary Raid Hours.