Tonight Is Registeel Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2022

We are currently at the end of a cycle of the Hoenn Titans in Pokémon GO. First came Regice in a seemingly random January 2022 raid feature. The plan became clear when Regirock took its place in the first week of February 2022. Now, with Regirock gone, the Steel-type Registeel arrives in raids today just in time for tonight's Raid Hour. That's right, tonight is Registeel Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, there will be increased Tier Five raids happening in most gyms in the game with Registeel as the raid boss. Before setting out to raid this Steel-type Legendary Titan of Hoenn, be sure to read these tips to prepare for battle.

Post your Friend code on social media: If you're having trouble finding real-life friends to play Pokémon GO with, head over to Twitter and post your friend code with the hashtags #PokemonGO #PokemonGORaids and #PokemonGOFriends. Trust me, if it wasn't helpful, I'd never suggest you actually go on Twitter. This may be the one thing that app is useful for besides speeding up the destruction of society as we know it.

Build a team in advance: Niantic's suggested counters are not the best choices. Those often prioritize Defense over Attack. Attack is much more important. You can build a team of the top Attackers with the best moves by using our Raid Guide, which you can read right here.

Power up your counters: If you have enough trainers in the lobby, you can attempt to get through raids without investing Stardust into your Pokémon. However, the best bet is to use your Stardust to strengthen your Pokémon and improve yourself as a Trainer. Power up the top counters, which include Fire-types and Ground-types to which Registeel is weak.

Mega Evolve: If you're going to play this hour, why not Mega Evolve? There's no better time for it than Raid Hour. The best option for tonight is Mega Charizard Y.