Tonight Is Seedot Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2023 Tonight is Seedot Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can it be Shiny? What is the Spotlight Hour bonus? Find it all out right here.

Tonight is Seedot Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, January 10th, this Grass-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of five Spotlight Hours of January 2023 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

This likely won't cause much hype, as Seedot is a Community Day Pokémon that most Trainers will have already gotten a chance to Shiny hunt with much greater odds. Be that as it may, tonight's event will be worth playing if you're still working toward Level 50 in Pokémon GO. The Spotlight Hour bonus is double catch XP. To take advantage of this bonus, you will want to drop two Lucky Eggs at the start of Seedot Spotlight Hour. Each Lucky Egg will last one hour, so the two will take you through the entire window of boosted XP.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

January 24th, 2023: Tynamo with double Candy for catching

Tynamo with double Candy for catching January 31st, 2023: Blitzle with double Candy for transferring

For those who are missing out on previous Community Day Pokémon, today's Seedot Spotlight Hour won't be your only chance to catch up. Larvitar, who was featured during a Community Day even longer ago than Seedot, will be the subject of January 2023's Community Day Classic event on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. During this event, Larvitar will have a boosted Shiny rate, and evolving it up to Tyranitar will give Tyranitar the Fast Attack Smack Down.