Tonight Is Shiny Krabby Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Krabby Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Krabby will be spawning more frequently in the game, essentially flooding your screen with crabs ready to join your Pokémon adventure. Let's get into the details of this hour, including the weekly bonus.

First up, yes, Krabby can be Shinny. It was released some time ago and is available to encounter in its Shiny form, which turns its reddish-orange shell into a yellowish-orange shell. Your best bet when Shiny hunting during Spotlight Hour is to play in areas dense with PokéStops if you're on foot. Throw on an Incense, Lure up the Stops, and get to catching.

Another major tip we have is to use the Quick Catch method, which you can learn about here in this detailed guide. This essentially creates a way to skip the catch animation, allowing you to spend more time catching and less waiting.

The bonus for the night is double transfer Candy. This is unfortunately not a bonus that goes hand-in-hand with playing, like double catch Stardust or XP. Essentially, you have to choose a focus. If you haven't gotten a Shiny Krabby yet, go crabbing. If you're all set on Krabby, go through your Pokémon storage and transfer all of the Pokémon you don't plan on keeping to take advantage of this rather useful bonus.

Finally, here are the rest of March 2021's Spotlight Hour Pokémon of choice as well as the weekly bonus, directly from the official blog:

Tuesday, March 9, 2021: Drowzee will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon. Tuesday, March 16, 2021: Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, March 23, 2021: Surskit will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, March 30, 2021: Slugma will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.