Tonight Is Shroomish Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight Is Shroomish Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Read about the details, Shroomish's Shiny situation, and the bonus tip for the night.

Tonight is Shroomish Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, October 10th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second Spotlight Hour of October 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the new Season entitled Adventures Abound. We have the full details for the Spotlight Hours coming to the game in October 2023 after some more information about tonight's Shroomish Spotlight.

First of all, Shroomish can indeed be Shiny in Pokémon GO. The Shiny form gives nice autumn vibes, as the green elements of the standard Shroomish are replaced with a deep orange.

The bonus for Shroomish Spotlight Hour is double evolution XP. This is a bonus that takes time to maximize due to the extended evolution animation, so trainers will have to pick if they'd rather hunt Shroomish or grind XP. Our tip is that if you are not yet level 50 in Pokémon GO and are already content with your Shroomish and Breloom collection, throw on a Lucky Egg and spend the hour evolving up random catches that you were planning on transferring. Personally, though? If I didn't have Shiny Shroomish, I'd say forget the bonus and grind.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

