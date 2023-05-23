Tonight Is Skorupi Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2023 Tonight is Skorupi Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and Trainers will have to choose between Shiny hunting Skorupi or mass evolving.

Tonight is Skorupi Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, May 23rd, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the fourth of five Spotlight Hours of May 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what is to come next month at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Can Skorupi be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

Yes. The standard Skorupi, pictured above, is purple with blue eyes. In its Shiny form, it becomes red with blue eyes. Shiny Skorupi has been available in the game since the Team GO Rocket Global Takeover in March 2020, so it makes sense that it would be featured in a Spotlight Hour during the currently live Rising Shadows event, which focuses on Team GO Rocket.

The Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for evolving. This is the most active of all Spotlight Hour bonuses. That means you will have to choose between either just Shiny hunting Skorupi, just evolving, or splitting your time between both. If you do mass evolve, be sure to drop a Lucky Egg or two during these sessions in order to bring in even more XP.

These are the events coming soon to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

Current – May 28th, 2023: Rising Shadows event which introduces Shadow Raids, Shadow Shards, Purified Gems, and the Master Ball to the game.

Rising Shadows event which introduces Shadow Raids, Shadow Shards, Purified Gems, and the Master Ball to the game. May 24th – June 1st: Mega Altaria and Regigigas return to Raids.

Mega Altaria and Regigigas return to Raids. Wednesday, May 24th, 2023: Regigigas Spotlight Hour

Regigigas Spotlight Hour May 27th – May 29th: Shadow Mewtwo debuts in Tier Five Shadow Raids.

Shadow Mewtwo debuts in Tier Five Shadow Raids. May 30th, 2023: Houndour Spotlight Hour with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Houndour Spotlight Hour with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 31st, 2023: Regigigas Spotlight Hour

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!