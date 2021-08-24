Tonight is Skwovet Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details

Tonight is Skwovet Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this new Galarian Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details and tips.

First up, this one is a little more obvious than usual but, no, Skwovet cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. Skwovet is a brand new release in Pokémon GO and has come to the game earlier than the rest of the Galar region as a result of time and space tampering from the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa. We probably have a long while to go before we see a Shiny release for Skwovet.

This Spotlight Hour is a great chance to farm Candy for this newly released species in Pokémon GO. The weekly bonus is double transfer Candy this time around, so my tip would be to set an alarm for five minutes before the Spotlight Hour is set to end. When that alarm goes off, stop catching. Go to your Pokémon storage and search for the Skwovet you want to keep. 4*s, 3*s, all that action. Once you've favorited the ones you intend to keep, begin to mass transfer. As long as you do so by the end of the hour, you'll earn all of that extra Candy. This is also a great day to transfer extra Legendaries and any other Pokémon you want to eventually power up.

Looking ahead, we only know of one more Spotlight Hour coming up as of this writing. Wooloo, the other new Galarian release, will be the Spotlight Hour Pokémon on Tuesday, August 31st from 6 PM – 7 PM. On that night, the final Spotlight Hour of the month, the bonus will be double catch XP. Stay tuned for news regarding September 2021's events in Pokémon GO, coming right here on Bleeding Cool.