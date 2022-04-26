Tonight Is Sunshine Cherrim Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022

Tonight is Sunshine Cherrim Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7pm tonight, Tuesday, April 25th, Sunshine Cherrm will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the fourth and final Spotlight Hour of April 2022 in Pokémon GO, and we currently have no info on what's to come next. Before we talk about that, though, let's get into the details of tonight's event.

First up, Cherrim cannot unfortunately be encountered Shiny. Oddly, Niantic treats Cherubi kind of like a Baby Pokémon. Cherubi only spawns in certain circumstances (for example, an event), with the evolved Cherrim spawning more frequently. Now, Cherubi just received its Shiny during the Sustainability Week event. I thought that Niantic would maybe consider rolling out Shiny Cherrim in the wild since it's so frequently spawning compared to Cherubi, but no such luck.

As an evolved form, Cherrim is also annoying to catch. This might make tonight's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour bonus of double Catch XP quite annoying to try to grind. The two tips I'll give are:

Put on two Lucky Eggs at the top of the hour to cover the full increased XP period.

Use Razz Berries on Cherrim when catching in order to increase the chances of the catch being successful.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as more information comes from Pokémon GO. We are likely to get a breakdown of May 2022's Spotlight Hours in the next few days, so you can expect us to cover that right here.