Tonight Is Tapu Fini Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: May 2022

Tonight is the second Raid Hour of April 2022 in Pokémon GO after last week's difficult Mega Latias and Mega Latios Raid Hour which saw official Tier Six Pokémon in the Raid Boss slot. Tonight's Raid Hour will feature a newly released Legendary Pokémon that hs only been out for a day: the Water/Fairy-type Tapu Fini, which completes the cycle of Alolan Island Guardians that started back in March with the Season of Alola's debut. Now, Pokémon GO's first-ever Tapu Fini Raid Hour will take place tonight, Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Alolan Legendary Tapu Fini. Using these tips, you can optimize your gameplay during this hour.

Prepare raid counters: Don't go in unprepared and, for the sake of your fellow trainers' raid passes, do not use the recommended counters. Build a team of Attack-based counters using our Tapu Fini Raid Guide.

Don't go in unprepared and, for the sake of your fellow trainers' raid passes, do not use the recommended counters. Build a team of Attack-based counters using our Tapu Fini Raid Guide. Mega Evolve a Pokémon: Why not? It's easier now than ever and it'll help you up their Mega Level so you can have more effective bonus features and a smaller window for the next time you want to Mega Evolve. Your best bets for this Raid Hour in Pokémon GO are: Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb as the overall top Mega, but beware that it is glassy Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb, using those Poison-type moves to take advantage of Tapu Fini's Fairy-typing. Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge or Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant would both be good to aim at Tapu Fini's weaknesses as a dual Water-type.

Best of luck and have fun to everyone going out there and raiding tonight in Pokémon GO!