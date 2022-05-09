Tapu Fini Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

Niantic is set to complete the cycle of Alolan Island Guardians. First, came Tapu Koko at the launch of the Season of Alola. Then, Tapu Lele followed by Tapu Bulu. Now, we are about to see the release of Tapu Fini in Tier Five raids. This dual Water/Fairy-type Pokémon will be the last new Legendary featured this month, as the end of the month will not see the removal of Tapu Fini from raids but rather Tapu Lele, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Bulu will join it for a week. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Guardian Deity of Alola, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Tapu Fini's 100% IVs.

Top Tapu Fini Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Fini counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Fini with efficiency.

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Roserade: Poison Jab, Grass Knot

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Fini will take three trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Tapu Fini cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Fini will have a CP of 1632 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!