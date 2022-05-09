Tapu Fini Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022
Niantic is set to complete the cycle of Alolan Island Guardians. First, came Tapu Koko at the launch of the Season of Alola. Then, Tapu Lele followed by Tapu Bulu. Now, we are about to see the release of Tapu Fini in Tier Five raids. This dual Water/Fairy-type Pokémon will be the last new Legendary featured this month, as the end of the month will not see the removal of Tapu Fini from raids but rather Tapu Lele, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Bulu will join it for a week. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Guardian Deity of Alola, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Tapu Fini's 100% IVs.
Top Tapu Fini Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Fini counters as such:
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Fini with efficiency.
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Grass Knot
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
- Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Tapu Fini will take three trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
Tapu Fini cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Fini will have a CP of 1632 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!