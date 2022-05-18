Tonight Is Tapu Fini Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: May 2022

Tonight is the third Raid Hour of May 2022 in Pokémon GO. Tonight's Raid Hour will continue to feature the latest Legendary dropped in Niantic's hit mobile game: the Water/Fairy-type Tapu Fini, which completes the cycle of Alolan Island Guardians that started back in March with the Season of Alola's debut. Tapu Fini Raid Hour will take place tonight, Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Alolan Legendary Tapu Fini. Using these tips, you can optimize your gameplay during this hour.

Be aware of the raid schedule: If you are worried about missing out on Tapu Fini and want to grind this hour out, don't worry. Lay back and have fun, because Tapu Fini isn't going anywhere. The next Pokémon GO raid rotation will keep Tapu Fini and simply add the three other Alolan Legendary Island Guardians: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Bulu. All four will be featured during May 25th's Raid Hour next week.

Form teams in advance: One of the biggest bummers of Raid Hour is when you think you have enough Trainers and then go into a raid only to see your fellow Pokémon GO players using the worst possible counters. You don't want to make anyone feel that way! Instead of taking Niantic's suggested counters, which prioritize defense, prioritize your attack with truly meta choices, building and saving a team in advance.

Have fun tonight, everyone, and stay tuned for more info for what's to come right here at Bleeding Cool. We are about to see the end of the current Season of Alola, so I'm sure Niantic is about to hit us with some major news in the next season. Personally, I'm hoping we finally get a Deino Community Day.