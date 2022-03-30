Tonight Is Tapu Lele Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: March 2022

Tonight is the final Raid Hour of March 2022 in Pokémon GO and it continues the current Tapu Lele feature. This second Tapu Lele Raid Hour will take place tonight, Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM and will be the last raid hour featuring this Pokémon that has been announced. (Keep reading to see what's coming next!) During tonight's Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Alolan Legendary Tapu Lele which is a Psychic/Fairy-type. Using these tips, you can optimize your gameplay during this hour.

Farm Candy: You may have already had your fill of Tapu Lele. New Legendary hype tends to die fast these days when a Shiny hunt isn't involved. However, we never know when Niantic will bring a Legendary back and if they'll add moves to make it rank higher in the meta. Why not farm Candy while you have the chance?

Know your counters: Build a team of the best counters using our Tapu Lele Raid Guide.

Here's what's coming to raids in April 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Active now until April 5th: Tapu Lele in Tier Five, Mega Charizard Y in Mega Raids

April 5th until April 12th: Therian Forme Thundurus with a Shiny release in Tier Five, Mega Manectric in Mega Raids

April 12th until April 26th: Tapu Bulu in Tier Five, Mega Pidgeot in Mega Raids (Note that Tapu Bulu will leave on the 26th while Mega Pidgeot will break the pattern and stay until the 29th).

April 26th – May 3rd: Therian Forme Landrous with a Shiny release in Tier Five

Mega Raid details for April 29th – May 3rd have not been revealed.