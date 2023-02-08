Tonight Is Tapu Lele Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2023 Tonight is Tapu Lele Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and you can Shiny hunt this Legendary Pokémon using these raid tips for the event.

Tonight is Tapu Lele Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that this Psychic/Fairy-type Alola Island Guardian has taken the place of Registeel just in time for tonight's event, and with a Shiny release to boot. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, February 8th, Tapu Lele ushers in the Valentine's Day 2023 event with a week-long stay by taking over most gyms with Tier Five raids. Considering this is Tapu Lele's Shiny release, this is going to be quite an exciting Raid Hour. Here are some tips for tonight's event.

Raid out of your time zone: By adding international Friends in Pokémon GO, you can access Pokémon out of your region with raid invites. You can create a Twitter account, post your friend code using the hashtags #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids and let people know two things: what you're looking for and what you will, in turn, send. This will also help you play Raid Hour multiple times during the day in different Time Zones. Another impactful way to raid is to download and utilize PokeGenie, where you can queue up to raid and friend people who will invite you to one-off raids. During Raid Hour, the queue tends to go quite quickly. Keep in mind that the line for these raids will be long but that they will go most quickly during Raid Hour.

Power up your counters: Invest your Stardust! My personal favorite use of Stardust is powering up counters in order to be a terrific raiding partner. Be sure that you suit your Pokémon with their best possible moves, all listed above, for the purposes of raiding Tapu Lele. After doing that, invest that Stardust to make them perform optimally.

Know your Pokémon GO counters: With Tapu Lele, you're going to want to use Steel-types like Metagross and Poison-types like Nihilego.