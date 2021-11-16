Tonight Is Turtwig Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2021

Tonight is Turtwig Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, the Grass-type Starter Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this final Spotlight Hour, which is the first of Pokémon GO's November 2021 Sinnoh Starter-themed Spotlights rolling out in honor of the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch.

First up, Turtwig will indeed be available as a Shiny Pokémon. It was released in its Shiny form during Turtwig Community Day.

One thing to note, which will make many Shiny collectors happy, is that the Turtwig spawning during Turtwig Spotlight Hour seemingly will be the Costumed Turtwig featured during the current Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration event! This comes from direct correspondence from Niantic Support that was posted on Silph Road. I still say "seemingly" because Niantic Support hasn't always been 100% accurate. Personally, I'll expect Turtwig to be costumed and will adjust my gameplay accordingly if it turns out that it is not.

Now, for those looking to take advantage of the Spotlight Hour bonus, you'll need to get those Star Pieces going. It's going to be a full hour of double catch Stardust. At the top of the hour, pop on two Star Pieces and get to catching.

The rest of the month's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours include the following:

November 23: Chimchar | 2× Catch XP

November 30: Piplup | 2× Catch Candy

This will close out the Season of Mischief in the game. We do not yet have any information on what the next season of the game will entail, but it is likely that we will at least begin to get information about December 2021's events shortly.

Best of luck out there tonight, fellow trainers!