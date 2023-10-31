Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, yamask

Tonight Is Yamask Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight is Yamask Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, bringing this Ghost-type species with a haunting backstory into the wild in droves.

Yamask may appear in its Shiny form, blue with yellow eyes and a silver mask.

Pokémon GO November 2023 includes Spotlight Hours featuring Chinchou, Buneary, Dunsparce, and Lechonk.

Exciting Pokémon GO November events include Dia De Muertos, Wooper Community Day, and Fashion Week.

Tonight is Yamask Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, October 31st, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the final Spotlight Hour of October 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the current Season entitled Adventures Abound. We have the full details for the Spotlight Hours coming to the game in November 2023 after some more information about tonight's Yamask Spotlight.

Yamask can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. The standard Yamask, seen creeping above to the left, is mostly black with red eyes and a golden mask. Shiny Yamask becomes blue with yellow eyes and a silver mask. Quite a nice Shiny.

The Spotlight Hour bonus for tonight is quite appropriate for Halloween: double Candy for catching. You do not need any extra items to take advantage of this bonus.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

Tuesday, November 7th, 2023: Chinchou with double transfer Candy

Chinchou with double transfer Candy Tuesday, November 14th, 2023: Buneary with double XP for evolving

Buneary with double XP for evolving Tuesday, November 21st, 2023: Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 28th, 2023: Lechonk with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

November 1st – November 2nd, 2023: Dia De Muertos Event

Dia De Muertos Event November 5th, 2023: Wooper Community Day

Wooper Community Day November 7th – November 12th, 2023: Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights November 11th, 2023: Mega Garchomp Raid Day

Mega Garchomp Raid Day November 15th – November 17th, 2023: Fashion Week

Fashion Week November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Form a Group

Form a Group November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 : Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 : Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 : Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

