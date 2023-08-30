Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, yveltal

Tonight Is Yveltal Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight Is Yveltal Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. You can build a team of Rock-type, Electric-type, & Fairy-type Pokémon to counter this raid.

Tonight is Yveltal Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. After Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre interrupted the Xerneas and Yveltal Raid rotation for Pokémon GO Fest 2023, this Dark/Flying-type Pokémon is finally getting its Raid Hour before the end of the Season of Hidden Gems. During tonight's 6 PM – 7 PM Yveltal Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will feature Tier Five Raids featuring this Legendary from the region of Kalos. You can bring your Fairy-type, Electric-type, and Rock-type Pokémon to counter Yveltal to hunt for its Shiny and to earn Candy to power up your own. Let's take a look at the top Yveltal counters to prepare you for this Raid Hour.

Here are the top ten Yveltal counters in Pokémon GO:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Yveltal with efficiency.

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Yveltal will have a CP of 2160 in normal weather conditions and 2701 in boosted conditions.

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

