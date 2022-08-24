Tonight Is Zacian Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022

Zacian Raid Hour is happening tonight, Wednesday, August 24th, in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Fairy-type Legendary from Galar. Zacian is currently sharing a raid rotation with Zamazenta that is running August 18th, 2022, through Thursday, September 1st, 2022. (The one exception is this coming Saturday during the Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale event. During this event, the Ultra Beasts Nihilego, Xurkitree, Pheromosa, and Buzzole will be in raids rather than Zacian and Zamazenta. Once the event ends, Zacian and Zamazenta will return to Tier Five raids to see through the rest of their raid rotation.) Instead of both Legendaries being featured tonight, Zacian will be the focus of this Raid Hour, with Zamazenta set to be the focus of next week's Raid Hour on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, from 6 PM – 7 PM. Let's get into some tips for tonight's Zacian Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

Don't use Niantic's suggested counters : Niantic offers suggested counters to Pokémon GO players, but your best bet is to ignore those and create prepared teams that you save and then scroll to when you enter the lobby. This is because Niantic's suggestions prioritize defense, while the more effective way to raid is to prioritize attack. Create your own counters teams in advance using Steel-types to take advantage of Zacian's weaknesses as a Fairy-type.

: Niantic offers suggested counters to Pokémon GO players, but your best bet is to ignore those and create prepared teams that you save and then scroll to when you enter the lobby. This is because Niantic's suggestions prioritize defense, while the more effective way to raid is to prioritize attack. Create your own counters teams in advance using Steel-types to take advantage of Zacian's weaknesses as a Fairy-type. Don't use all of your Golden Razz Berries: This weekend's Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale event is going to be a major Shiny hunt. If you do not have an abundance of Golden Razz Berries, it would be smart to be careful about how many you use during Zacian Raid Hour. It might be smarter to make tonight more about collecting Golden Razz Berries as raid rewards than it is about using them.

Happy raiding tonight, fellow trainers!