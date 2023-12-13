Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Timeless Travels, zekrom

Tonight Is Zekrom Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Zekrom Raid Hour goes down tonight in Pokémon GO, with Shiny Zekrom available to encounter for skilled and lucky Trainers.

Today is Zekrom Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, December 13th, this Dragon/Electric-type Legendary Pokémon will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Zekrom. Keep an eye out, though, because Zekrom and Shiny Zekrom are almost identical, with one minor key difference: Shiny Zekrom has green eyes. Let's look at some tips for this event.

Top Pokémon GO Mega counters:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Top Shadow counters:

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamowswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

More top counters:

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mamowswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Catching details:

Shiny rate: Approximately one in 20.

100% CP: 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

How many Trainers?: Zekrom can be defeated with two elite trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

December 1st – December 9th: Reshiram (can be Shiny)

Reshiram (can be Shiny) December 9th – December 16th: Zekrom (can be Shiny)

Zekrom (can be Shiny) December 16th – December 23rd: Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Kyurem (can be Shiny) December 23rd – January 1st: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Regigigas (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Zapdos (can be Shiny) is a confirmed feature

The Raid Hours for the month of December 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 : Reshiram (can be Shiny)

Reshiram (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 13th, 2023 : Zekrom (can be Shiny)

Zekrom (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 : Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Kyurem (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 27th, 2023: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

December 1st – December 9th: Mega Scizor (can be Shiny)

Mega Scizor (can be Shiny) December 9th – December 16th: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Mega Altaria (can be Shiny) December 16th – December 23rd: Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny)

Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny) December 23rd – January 1st: Mega Glalie (can be Shiny)

