Tonight's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour Is Different: Here's How

Niantic's Pokémon GO will feature an unusual Spotlight Hour tonight as part of the newly launched Beach Week: Water Festival event.

Tonight is Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, June 6th, certain Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. These selected species, listed below, will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first and final of four Spotlight Hours of June 2023 in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

This is the first time we've had a slew of species in the Spotlight, so be sure to key in here so you know what to expect. Here is a breakdown of what Pokémon will be available if they can be Shiny and what their Shiny form looks like.

Krabby

Can it be Shiny? : Yes.

: Yes. What does Shiny Krabby look like?: The standard Krabby is orange with a tan bottom—standard cartoon crab colors. The Shiny Krabby's orange parts turn a lighter, more yellow-orange. It is a subtle but noticeable Shiny.

Kabuto

Can it be Shiny? : Yes.

: Yes. What does Shiny Kabuto look like?: The standard Kabuto has a brown shell. The Shiny Kabuto has a bright green shell, making it quite noticeable.

Corphish

Can it be Shiny? : Yes. Shiny Corphish is relatively new to the game.

: Yes. Shiny Corphish is relatively new to the game. What does Shiny Corphish look like?: The standard Corphish is like crabby, orange with a tan belly. The Shiny Corphish has a subtle difference, with a red shell and a more yellow belly.

Clauncher

Can it be Shiny? : Yes. Shiny Clauncher debuted today in Pokémon GO.

: Yes. Shiny Clauncher debuted today in Pokémon GO. What does Shiny Krabby look like?: The standard Clauncher is mostly blue with black and yellow elements. The Shiny Clauncher is pretty awesome. It is mostly red with blue and white elements.

Crabrawler

Can it be Shiny?: No! Crabrawler is the one species in the Spotlight tonight that cannot be Shiny.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour Bonus is triple XP for catching Pokémon. In order to take full advantage of this Spotlight Hour Bonus, be sure to drop two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in June 2023:

June 13th, 2023: Binacle with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Binacle with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny June 20th, 2023: Sunkern with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Sunkern with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny June 27th, 2023: Doduo with double XP for evolving can be Shiny

