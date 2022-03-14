Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is Giving Away Scratchboards

Activision is holding a new contest tied to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 as they are giving away some special scratchboards. This is an interesting little contest they're throwing as you'll be able to get your hands on a special deck that has cool artwork on the bottom, which will work as a scratch pad as you skate around and grind the art off to reveal prizes underneath. Each one will come with its own set of prizes and whatnot underneath, which you'll then find the code for and enter it online.

Could you just scratch off the artwork with a coin or a knife? Sure. But what's the fun in that? The boards are also limited edition, so if you manage to get one and not win anything else, you still have an awesome deck. How do you enter? you'll need to share the video down at the bottom with the hashtags #ScratchBoards and #sweepstakes on Twitter or Instagram. Good luck to all of you!

Calling all skaters! Whether you're a fan of the game looking to get started, or a veteran skater attuned to the streets, now's your chance to win a Limited Edition Scratch Board and other prizes by participating in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Scratch Board Sweepstakes on social media taking place March 14, 2022 through April 15, 2022. It's easy to enter, so there's no excuse not to participate. Simply share the above video of Tony Hawk skating on the Scratch Board on Instagram or Twitter using #ScratchBoards and #sweepstakes for a chance to win your very own Scratch Board and other prizes. Eight winners will receive a Scratch Board containing a hidden redeemable code that will appear as you wear down its surface through skating, sliding, and grinding. Once revealed, enter the code here to receive additional prizes, which may include skateboarding gear, swag, and copies of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. See official rules here.