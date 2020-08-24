Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Releases A Launch Trailer

Before Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 comes out next week, Activision decided to give you a preview of things to come with a launch trailer. The company recently released the Warehouse Demo, which we'll be talking about this week shortly to give you our thoughts on how it plays. But for those who don't want to download it and would rather wait for the full game to be released on September 4th, you can check out the trailer below. It'll give you both some old-school vibes as well as some fresh looks at courses and locations you may recall from the original. But now they've been brought back to life with an impressive roster of names that will make this a must-have for many who conquered the first two games and are looking to relive that glory. Enjoy the trailer as we have final details about the game for you below as it will drop onto PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as PS4 and Xbox One.

Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater & Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more. Break skateboarding boundaries, show off your own style, and be part of the next generation of skaters and creators. Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk and the full pro roster

Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack

Hit insane trick combos with the iconic handling of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series

Play all the original game modes and go head-to-head with local 2-Player modes

Show off your style and creativity with upgraded Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features

Take your sessions online and compete against players from around the world in Multiplayer modes and leaderboards