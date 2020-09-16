Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation Two

Shiny Pokémon are some of the most sought after encounters in Pokémon GO. They are rare versions of Pokémon with different color palettes. Having completed our list of the rarest Shiny Pokémon in each region, it's time to rank each generation's best Shiny Pokémon. While this list is opinion-based, we welcome all Pokémon GO trainers to comment below with their own lists. Now, here are the top Generation Two Shiny Pokémon from the Johto Region.

5. Marill

Marill's color isn't particularly stunning, but changing the bright blue of the Pokémon once thought, before its debut, to be named "Pikablu," is exactly the kind of dramatic change that makes a good Shiny. This rumor was so persistent that the name even, somehow, appeared on an official Topps card. Changing Marill's blue to a lime green gives the Pokémon a color that feels a bit Christmassy, while also making this Water-type mouse look a bit like an adorable lime.

4. Ampharos

Even more stunning than its yellow standard version, the Shiny Ampharos is the culmination of one of the best overall Shiny families in Johto. From Mareep's cotton candy body to Ampharos's sleek pink with blue, glowing bulbs, there may be no Generation Two evolutionary line as stunning as this. Ampharos also gets a Mega which looks a lot like this, but with Dumbledore hair.

3. Gligar

Gligar makes the list for the unique color palette. It's one of the most stunning Shiny Pokémon of Generation Two with its purple wings and pastel purple/blue body. It's a cute Pokémon in its standard form, which is a great feat of design considering… uh, what it looks like. The Shiny form pushes this Johto favorite over toward the top of this list, and good news trainers: Gligar currently has the "rare spawn" Shiny rate, making its Shiny slightly easier to encounter in Pokémon GO than a standard spawn with the one in 450 rate.

2. Suicune

Perhaps the most underrated Legendary Pokémon in general, Suicune is a pure Water-type that is the best Legendary Shiny of Generation Two. It loses its purple tones for an all-blue theme, giving it an icy vibe. It may not be able to stand alongside of other Legendary Water-types such as Kyogre when it comes to sheer power but it's truly one of the best Shinies in all of Pokémon GO.

1. Furret

And here it is. The huge bright pink ferret. It's hard to select a top winner, because Johto has some of the best Shinies in the game. As much as it pains me, and likely you, to not mention favorites such as Shuckle and Aipom, know that they all have a place in my heart… but perhaps none so much as the silly pink Furret. It's the biggest design improvement in Pokémon GO, taking the standard "real ferret" color palette of Furret and turning those browns into a strawberry shortcake color explosion. Furret is a bold, bold Shiny, and that's why it is Generation Two's top pice.

Runners Up: Sentret and Pineco. Sentret is a simple change, turning from brown to this blonde/golden color. It's the perfect subtle Shiny and it is, though not as memorable as its evolution of Furret, a terrific design. Then, Pineco loses its dark green colors and replaces them with bright gold, which makes it look like you'd score big if you took it to a pawn shop.