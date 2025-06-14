Posted in: Games, SEGA, Total War, Video Games | Tagged: Creative Assembly

Total War Announces 25th Anniversary Celebration Plans

SEGA and Creative Assembly reveal plans for the 25th Anniversary of Total War, including new content and behind-the-scenes features

Article Summary Total War celebrates its 25th anniversary with retrospectives and special content through 2024.

Exclusive interviews, developer livestreams, tournaments, and discounts will mark the milestone.

A major Anniversary Showcase in December promises new game reveals and franchise updates.

Total War: Warhammer III updates, including Patch 6.2 and DLC news, highlight the ongoing support.

SEGA and Creative Assembly have come together to reveal their plans of celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Total War franchise. The company will be doing a look back over the course of the latter half of the year, as the development studio will reflect back on much of its legacy, while also honoring many of the previous titles with what they're calling "retrospective social content." We have more information from the two teams below, and you can read a special retrospective in their latest blog.

Total War 25th Anniversary

Kicking off this August, the 25th anniversary celebrations will honour the rich legacy of Total War by journeying through each series released since the franchise began in 2000. Fans can look forward to exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and content including retrospective interviews, developer livestreams, fantasy and historical multiplayer tournaments, and discounts across the entire game catalogue. The celebrations will culminate in early December with the Anniversary Showcase; a flagship video presentation unveiling what's next for the franchise.

The showcase will feature new game and content announcements, alongside commentary from the development teams shaping the future of Total War. Whether your interest lies in fantasy or history, there will be plenty to enjoy! Alongside all this activity will be more Total War: Warhammer III content. Patch 6.2 arrives next week with a focus on Magical Items, the forthcoming Tides of Torment DLC will reveal its final playable faction in July, and some long-awaited content will be unveiled at the anniversary showcase.

Vice President of Total War, Roger Collum said: "We're honoured and humbled to be one of the few video games that get the chance to celebrate such a huge milestone, and we want to thank colleagues past and present, as well as our fans for all the support. 2025 marks an exciting new era for the franchise as we reveal what's next for Total War, and we can't wait to celebrate throughout the year with everyone."

Total War has spent 25 years redefining strategy gaming and capturing the imaginations of tens of millions around the globe. From its groundbreaking debut with Total War: Shogin in 2000 to the epic heights of the Warhammer trilogy and historical masterpieces like Rome, Medieval, and Three Kingdoms, the franchise has become a gold standard for grand strategy and real-time warfare. Over a quarter-century, it has not only grown in scale and ambition but also cultivated one of the most passionate and dedicated communities in gaming.

