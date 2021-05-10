Tour De France 2021 Receives "My Tour Mode" Trailer

Nacon and Cyanide Games have released a brand new trailer for Tour De France 2021 showing off My Tour Mode. As we wait to see what this year's tour is even going to look like throughout the country, the team is at least working to create as realistic of a competitive game that brings about the spirit of competition and cycling to your PC and consoles.

The My Tour Mode is a new way to put you in charge of the tournament itself, as you become the organizer planning out routes and challenges from day to day, planning rests, and figuring out the best way to get from one location to the next. Then you get the fun tasks of actually cycling on it in order to get the yellow jersey and eventually win the entire tour. Well, at least, your version of the tour. You can read more about ti and check out the trailer below as the game will be released on June 3rd, 2021.

In My Tour Mode, cycling fans can explore their creative side. Create your own team from 89 riders available. Start with a time trial between Changé and Laval, followed by a mountain stage from Cluses to Tignes, and finish with one of the big Classics, such as Paris-Roubaix or Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Choose your dream stages to create a unique competition. You will also obviously want to choose some rest days to give your riders time to recover. As well as stages, you can select the participating teams from some of the most famous ones, like Jumbo-Visma, Groupama-FDJ and Ineos Grenadiers, as well as the riders in each team. Finally, the statistics of the biggest champions can be edited and saved in three databases, resulting in even more difficulty tuning options in Tour De France 2021.