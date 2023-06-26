Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Tower Of Fantasy, Video Games | Tagged: Hotta Studio, Level Infinite, Tower Of Fantasy

Tower Of Fantasy Reveals Fantastic Details About Version 3.0

A major shakeup is on the way to Tower Of Fantasy as Level Infinite revealed what's on the way for Version 3.0 this week.

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio revealed some of the awesome changes coming to Tower Of Fantasy, as Version 3.0 launches this week. Players will see a new section open up in the game along with a ton of content as Domain 9 Sector will be available for the open-world MMORPG. Those of you who brave the journey will run into a number of secrets from a forgotten realm as you'll have the chance to explore a brand new map, work with two new simulacrum, and fight some of the most challenging bosses the game has had yet. We have the rundown from the devs below, along with a couple of trailers for you to watch, as it will all be released on June 27th for PC and mobile.

"Located within the Aida Spacetime Singularity of the Vera Grand Sea, on the surface, Domain 9 may not seem very different from the outside world. Yet due to space-time barriers, Domain 9 has been isolated from the rest of Vera for more than 100 years, earning it the name of the 'Forgotten Realm.' Inside, its people have discovered a special site known as the Black Jade Ruins, and through years of study, they have developed sophisticated technology based on Timestamps. This Timestamp technology has become an integral part of its people's resistance against their biggest threat yet, Grayspace Entities known as Darkness."

"Domain 9 has four major zones, each inspired by the design elements of the Four Symbols, the mythical creatures from an ancient culture. Within the new map, Wanderers will get a first-hand look at the technological strength of Domain 9 and be the first to try their hand at many new in-game puzzles and challenges in the jam-packed 3.0 update. Wanderers will also be able to utilize brand new modes of exploration, such as relic Speedwalkers for skywalking, as well as new cruisers. New gameplay features will be introduced, such as the New Smart Servant System and New Mentorship System, aiding Wanderers during difficult combat and recruiting mentors and apprentices to the platform. Wanderers can also wage battle with a new boss, Zhuyan, who was accidentally awakened in the Black Jade Ruins."

"Two new Simulacrums will be added to the Tower of Fantasy 3.0 update along with the plethora of new content. The first, LiuHuo, is responsible for overseeing the captured Darkness. Her fierce and passionate martial nature makes her the perfect girl for the job. With her Calligraphy Brush in tow, she is able to use its ink to defend against enemies. The second new simulacrum, Yulan, is one of Domain 9's most successful fighters. She is admired by all who have dared to challenge her, and is able to wield the most technologically advanced weapon in all of Domain 9, which can create an airstream when used with timestamps."

