Tower Of Fantasy Reveals Latest Simulacrum Yanuo

Level Infinite dropped new information this week about the latest simulacrum coming to Tower Of Fantasy, as we got a first look at Yanuo.

Meet Yanuo: A camouflage expert and 'Perfectionist of District 9'.

Yanuo is set to join the game with a free update on February 20.

Explore Aida's future world in this immersive, cross-platform MMORPG.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed new details about the latest simulacrum that will be added to Tower Of Fantasy, as we got our first look at Yanuo. The shorthand to Yanuo is that she is a very capable and dependable Executor of Hykros, going by the nickname the "Perfectionist of District 9." You'll learn what that means as you'll have a character with camouflage who can infiltrate and get the jump on a number of situations. She'll be added to the game with its next free update, coming to the open-world MMORPG on February 20. For now, we have more info on the character below and her debut trailer here.

Yanuo

A dependable Executor of Hykros known as the "Perfectionist of District 9" among her peers, Yanuo is an expert at infiltration and camouflage. She is widely considered to be well-tempered, warm-hearted, and efficient, and describes herself as nothing more than ordinary to others. In actuality, Yanuo is an undercover agent of the Heirs of Aida planted in Hykros and has successfully made a friend of Brevey in hopes of gaining access to confidential information about the Tower of Fantasy. Yanuo's love for role-playing allows her to conceal her true cold, arrogant, and unruly nature to those around her.

Tower of Fantasy

Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, co-operative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style.

