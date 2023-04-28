Tower Of Fantasy Reveals New Sound Of The Sea Expansion Tower Of Fantasy will soon experience the Sound Of The Sea as Level Infinite reveals details of the next major expansion.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have revealed new details this morning to the next Tower Of Fantasy expansion, as we're now hearing the Sound Of The Sea. Set to kick off on May 11th, this update adds an entirely new area to the game as you'll be able to dive (literally) into The Dark Source, a new underwater area with a ton of things to do and places to explore. You'll also be getting a new World Boss to content with, and a new simulacrum names Gnonno who has some new fun techniques to bring to your fight. We got more details for you below along with the latest trailer showing off the content.

"The deepest, darkest, most treacherous part of the sea becomes available to Wanderers in this new update, as players now have the ability to explore the Deepsea Caverns of The Dark Source. As Wanderers descend deeper into the mysterious sea, they will have to upgrade their materials through prerequisite missions to withstand the extremely high water pressure that comes with entering The Dark Source. Two new puzzle-solving missions, Trapped Patrol Guard and Inactive Surveillance Guard, will also be available. Also new to Sound of the Sea is that the difficulty will increase with Dimension rather than Wanderer level, which will increase the power of encountered enemies and can also grant more rewards for puzzle-solving and chest contents. Abyssant: Nakya, a massive new World Boss taking the form of a red, spider-like skeleton, will also be introduced."

"Not only does the Sound of the Sea update bring Wanderers a new World Boss, map, and challenges, but a new physical simulacrum, Gnonno. Inspired by her grandfather, Nuok, who was on the exploration team that discovered Innars, Gnonno also hopes to become an excellent explorer. Her reputation as a troublemaker and wild persona, however, sometimes gets in the way. Despite knowing the complicated seas like the back of her hand, several years ago, she persuaded her best friend to go exploring with her, but only Gnonno returned home. There are many mysteries surrounding the incident, but one thing that is for sure is that Gnonno gained the power to summon a strange, octopus-like creature and command its tentacles. Beyond that, she wields a very special weapon, Mini Hurricane, in her explorations."