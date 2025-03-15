Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower of God: New World Adds Po Bidau Hugo To The Game

Tower of God: New World has a new character and a new set of events, as Po Bidau Hugo has been added to the lineup with new abilities

Article Summary Discover the new SSR+ [Luxury] Po Bidau Hugo and her dynamic abilities in Tower of God: New World.

Explore exciting events like the Coliseum Arena PvP and Hugo's Luxury Festival with great rewards.

Experience the Hugo Release Celebration with special summon events and exclusive rewards.

Celebrate White Day by collecting 'Little Candy' for valuable in-game items and boosts.

Netmarble dropped a new update for Tower of God: New World this week, adding another new character and events to match it. Players now have access to SSR+ [Luxury] Po Bidau Hugo, who brings her own style and powers to the title as the captain of her own floating ship. With her comes three new events and some new content, which will be active until March 26. We have more notes from the team below.

Tower of God: New World – SSR+ [Luxury] Po Bidau Hugo

SSR+ [Luxury] Po Bidau Hugo (Yellow Element, Assassin, Fisherman) has been introduced to Tower of God: New World as part of this update. The captain of the Po Bidau Army's floating ship, called the 'Victor,' Po Bidau Hugo, has a warlike side and believes that the battlefield is where she truly shines. With her "Luxury Shield" ability, she can assert a powerful deal on an enemy designated as a luxury target. Players can also experience SSR [Unleashed Desire] David (Purple Element, Support, Sorcerer), who is one of White's clones. David is characterized by his high survivability and can eliminate debuffs inflicted on his allies.

The latest update features the new "Coliseum Arena," which is a multi-deck combat PVP system where players face off against opponents in real-time battles. The Coliseum Arena progresses for a week on a regular basis, with banned and buffed teammates selected from those who performed extremely well in the previous season. The first season of the Coliseum Arena will run until March 19 and will reward players with Expirable Title and more based on their tier. The Hugo's Luxury Festival event will be available between March 19 – 26, offering special rewards, including up to 60 Gentleman Summon Tickets to those who clear in-game missions. New seasons for the Alliance Expedition and Revolution Room have been adopted as well.

[Luxury] Po Bidau Hugo Festival: Celebrating the release of [Luxury] Po Bidau Hugo, players can check out the Emily Talk Story about Hugo and acquire rewards.

Celebrating the release of [Luxury] Po Bidau Hugo, players can check out the Emily Talk Story about Hugo and acquire rewards. [Luxury] Po Bidau Hugo Release Celebration Events: Experience various in-game activities such as Special Summon, Check-In, Boost Missions, and TapTap Plus while earning rewards such as Suspendiums, SSR+ [Luxury] Hugo, and more.

White Day 'Sweet Popping Candy': Collect the in-game currency 'Little Candy' by playing the game to exchange for SSR+ Soulstones, SSR Soulstones, [S] Equipment Selection Chest, etc.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!