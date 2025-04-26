Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Adds Xia Xia & Zahard In New Update

Tower Of God: New World has a new update out for April 2025, adding two new characters to the mix and a couple of new events

Article Summary New update adds SSR+ Xia Xia & XSR+ Zahard characters to Tower Of God: New World.

Participate in exclusive events and unlock new skills with Revolutionary XSR+ Zahard.

Engage in [Elite Spy] Xia Xia's event for chance to acquire rare rewards and teammates.

Explore Pioneer’s Remnants system in Hard Mode for growth materials and rewards.

Netmarble released a new update for Tower of God: New World this week, adding a couple of new characters and events to the mix. Players now have access to SSR+ [Elite Spy] Xia Xia, as well as XSR+ [Adventurer] Zahard, each bringing their own flavor of combat and special skills to the game. Each one of them ill get their own event to close out April and run through the first week of May. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Tower Of God: New World – April 2025 Update

SSR+ [Elite Spy] Xia Xia (Red Element, Support, Light Bearer) is a spy agent and an exceptional hacker who uncovers the secrets of the Ten Great Families. Grown into a cynical and practical woman, [Elite Spy] Xia Xia is a powerful AoE support with AoE HP recovery skills. Another newly introduced teammate is XSR+ [Adventurer] Zahard (Green Element, Warrior, Fisherman), the first-ever XSR+ teammate to arrive in Tower of God: New World. This teammate features Zahard before wearing the crown and knowing his destiny. XSR+ is a new grade assigned to teammates that are either an "IF (imaginary)" version of an SSR+ character or based on an alternate appearance from the original work. An XSR+ teammate shares animations and skills of an SSR+ teammate, with the Revolution skills as a distinguishing factor.

The latest update also adds a brand-new "Pioneer's Remnants" system. Players who clear Hard Mode will earn 'Pioneer's Remnants,' which is linked to a special exchange shop allowing players to acquire various growth materials and rewards. To celebrate the new update and newly added teammates, several events are now available until May 7.

[Elite Spy] Xia Xia Release Celebration Event: Welcoming the arrival of [Elite Spy] Xia Xia, players can enter many activities including Special Summon, Check-In, Boost Missions, and TapTap Plus, and obtain generous gifts such as Suspendiums, SSR+ [Elite Spy] Xia Xia and more.

Welcoming the arrival of [Elite Spy] Xia Xia, players can enter many activities including Special Summon, Check-In, Boost Missions, and TapTap Plus, and obtain generous gifts such as Suspendiums, SSR+ [Elite Spy] Xia Xia and more. [Adventurer] Zahard Release Celebration Event: Challenge [Adventurer] Zahard's Data Tower to have a chance to earn a new teammate. A special Summon for [Adventurer] Zahard is also available.

In addition, the "Memorial Pocket" event has been added. It is a collectible event held every two weeks that offers players rewards for collecting a set of character cards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!