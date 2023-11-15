Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: tower of god

Tower Of God Unleashes The Demon Hoaqin In Latest Update

Netmarble has a new update out now for Tower Of God, as players get the demon Haoqin, along with several events to take part in.

Article Summary Netmarble releases demon Hoaqin in Tower Of God mobile game update.

New Hoaqin character has possession, lightning, and telekinesis powers.

Events include Formation Strategy Lesson, Alliance Expedition, and a Cooking Contest.

Exclusive rewards obtainable through gameplay such as SSR characters and materials.

Netmarble has released a new update this week for Tower Of God, as players will have to deal with the hellish demon Hoaqin. The character brings with them a new sense of urgency as they have the ability to possess people, jolt people with lightning, and have telekinetic abilities. Along with the new character, players will also be able to take part in several events starting today. We have the full rundown from the devs below, and if you wish to play, you can download the game now on Google Play and the App Store.

New teammate SSR [Demonic Fragment] Hoaqin (Purple Element, Warrior, Sorcerer) is a fragment of the monster sealed in the Hell Train. He was once a legendary High Ranker, among the top 100 most powerful in the Tower, who reigned as FUG's top slayer White. Hoaquin has a childish appearance but possesses a cruel personality who enjoys making humans fight each other. He sometimes shows an unexpected moral side by keeping a promise once it is made. Hoaquin uses the Spell of Soul-Eating, which steals the souls of others to make their powers his, and continues to devour random souls in pursuit of complete resurrection. Additionally, his Rampage, Jolt, and Teleport skills inflict high damage on enemies. Two types of costumes are also available for Viole (Red Eyes) and Bam (Second Flipper).

Formation Strategy Lesson Event (Nov. 15 – 29): Players can enter up to six times a day by selecting one out of three formations: Balanced Formation, Guard Formation, and Wedge Formation. With earned tokens from the event, players can exchange for various rewards including SSR characters (i.e. Xia Xia, Lero Ro, etc.), Equipment enhancement material, and more.

Players can enter up to six times a day by selecting one out of three formations: Balanced Formation, Guard Formation, and Wedge Formation. With earned tokens from the event, players can exchange for various rewards including SSR characters (i.e. Xia Xia, Lero Ro, etc.), Equipment enhancement material, and more. Alliance Expedition Event Season 4: During the Search Phase (Nov. 15-22), players will work with alliance members to find Alliance Weapons. These can be used during the Boss Phase to use the Alliance Skill. In the Boss Phase (Nov. 22- 25), Alliance Points are earned according to the amount of damage dealt to the Boss. Use the Alliance Skill to deal more damage to the boss and earn more Alliance Points to receive a higher Alliance Ranking and rewards. Based on the Alliance Ranking the following rewards will be offered: Alliance Coins (up to 25,000), Tri-Essence Facility (up to 3,000), and Season 4 High Ranker/Ranker Alliance Border.

During the Search Phase (Nov. 15-22), players will work with alliance members to find Alliance Weapons. These can be used during the Boss Phase to use the Alliance Skill. In the Boss Phase (Nov. 22- 25), Alliance Points are earned according to the amount of damage dealt to the Boss. Use the Alliance Skill to deal more damage to the boss and earn more Alliance Points to receive a higher Alliance Ranking and rewards. Based on the Alliance Ranking the following rewards will be offered: Alliance Coins (up to 25,000), Tri-Essence Facility (up to 3,000), and Season 4 High Ranker/Ranker Alliance Border. Tower Of God Cooking Competition Countdown Check-in (Nov. 15 – 29): Those who check-in the game for 14 days can earn abundant rewards, including Normal Summon Tickets, Suspendium, Soul Crystals and more.

