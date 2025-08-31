Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Kwalee, Town to City

Town to City Has Been Given An Early Access Release Date

Town to City has revealed its Early Access release date, as the limited version will be released on Steam in mid-September

Article Summary Town to City launches in Early Access on Steam in September, offering a unique cozy city-building experience.

Enjoy grid-free building as you design towns, place homes, and customize with extensive creative options.

Grow your population, meet residents’ needs, and build thriving communities at your own pace in campaign or sandbox.

Advance your city by managing jobs, researching upgrades, and boosting your economy with farming and tourism.

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Kwalee have confirmed they are releasing the Early Access version of Town to City next month. The team dropped a new trailer, which you can watch here, going into more detail over what you can expect to play in this cozy town builder, along with the EA release date of September 16, 2025. Enjoy the trailer as we wait out the next few weeks for this new cozy title to drop.

Town to City

Break free of the grid in Town to City: a cozy city builder that invites you to create a beautiful and bustling community. Freely place houses, shops, amenities, and natural elements to delight your residents and encourage new families to move in. As your population grows, so can your ambitions: create multiple towns that can grow alone or thrive together, helping the whole region develop and prosper. In the campaign or sandbox mode, you're free to build at your own pace, placing each flower bed with pixel precision or prioritizing growing your economy and developing your town into a thriving city.

Shape Your City: Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully-ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys.

Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully-ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys. Unleash Your Creativity: Beautify your settlement to your heart's content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it's easy to create something beautiful you'll want to capture with the in-game photo mode.

Beautify your settlement to your heart's content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it's easy to create something beautiful you'll want to capture with the in-game photo mode. Nurture Your Community: As your town flourishes, you'll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater to everyone – from farmers and workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie – alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them.

As your town flourishes, you'll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater to everyone – from farmers and workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie – alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them. Grow Your Economy: Assign workers to jobs, research new buildings and decorations, and boost your sleepy settlement into a bustling center of commerce. As you expand, you'll pursue new developments in farming and tourism taking your economy to greater heights.

