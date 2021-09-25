Townscaper Will Be Launching On Mobile This October

Raw Fury revealed earlier this week they finally have a release date for Townscraper on mobile devices as it will be coming out in October. The quaint indie game from solo developer Oskar Stålberg has been doing pretty well on Steam and earned a nice following among fans who have enjoyed a game with no objective beyond having fun making your own island village. Now that experience is coming to iOs and Android as players can currently pre-order and pre-registration through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It looks like that aside from some mechanics with the touchscreen, this si going to be the exact same game PC players have been enjoying. We have more info below and a community trailer showing off some of the designs that have been released.

Build quaint island towns with curvy streets. Build small hamlets, soaring cathedrals, canal networks, or sky cities on stilts. Block by block. No goal. No real gameplay. Just plenty of building and plenty of beauty. That's it. Townscaper is an experimental passion project. More of a toy than a game. Pick colors from the palette, plop down colored blocks of house on the irregular grid, and watch Townscaper's underlying algorithm automatically turn those blocks into cute little houses, arches, stairways, bridges and lush backyards, depending on their configuration. Townscaper is best described as more of a town-building toy than a game. All you need to do is tap on the screen to plop down colorful blocks that naturally snap together to create vibrant, pleasant looking, island towns. There are no resources to manage or elements to unlock – you simply let your creativity flow. It is this simplistic and touch-screen conducive gameplay that makes it so accessible and ideal for a relaxing day at home or on a commute.

Townscaper Community Trailer