Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flashbulb Games, Trailmakers, Trailmakers: Pioneers

Trailmakers: Pioneers Has Been Released As Part of Version 2.0

A ton of new content has been added to Trailmakers this past week, as players can now access Trailmakers: Pioneers right now

Article Summary Explore Trailmakers: Pioneers with new campaign and survival modes on Planet Gregory.

Scavenge and build land, sea, or air vehicles for different terrains in a 7x7 km open world.

Fight BOTNAK robots, complete missions, and protect Froggit inhabitants with your creations.

Enhanced builder UI and new blocks boost creativity and efficiency in crafting vehicles.

Indie game developer and publisher Flashbulb Games has released Trailmakers: Pioneers as part of the game's overall Version 2.0 update. Some of the new additions to the game including the ability to scavenge for parts to build land, sea, or air vehicles, which you can then use on different terrains or environments depending on what you need. Along with the ability to upgrade and progress by finding different blocks for different vehicles. You can also explore all four open-world maps and gather different kinds of resources, and fight against the BOTNAK corporation as well. We have more details about everything added to the game in this update, along with the trailer above, as the content is live on PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Trailmakers: Pioneers

Pioneers expands on Trailmakers' foundation with a story-based campaign, survival gameplay, and an intuitive block-crafting system. Players explore a vast open world, scavenging for parts by engineering custom land, sea, and air vehicles. It is the culmination of almost two years of hard work and we are beyond excited for all of you to try it.

Campaign Mode: On Planet Gregory, craft blocks and build vehicles to protect the Froggit inhabitants from the evil BOTNAK robots, complete missions, and upgrade settlements.

On Planet Gregory, craft blocks and build vehicles to protect the Froggit inhabitants from the evil BOTNAK robots, complete missions, and upgrade settlements. Physics-Driven Construction: Build everything from simple survival vehicles to massive, technical machinery with a system that reacts to weight, environments, and terrain. Go all out with designs or optimize for efficiency.

Build everything from simple survival vehicles to massive, technical machinery with a system that reacts to weight, environments, and terrain. Go all out with designs or optimize for efficiency. Survival Mode: Build custom vehicles and navigate harsh environments while fending off threats in an exciting, survival-like adventure.

Build custom vehicles and navigate harsh environments while fending off threats in an exciting, survival-like adventure. A World to Explore: The Pioneers map expands across 7×7 km, offering vast landscapes for daring explorers, ambitious builders, and high-speed driving, sailing and flying.

The Pioneers map expands across 7×7 km, offering vast landscapes for daring explorers, ambitious builders, and high-speed driving, sailing and flying. More Blocks & Builder Upgrades: A revamped builder UI streamlines creation, while new blocks and weapons let players craft advanced vehicles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!