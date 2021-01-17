Trails Of Cold Steel IV Will Release April 9th On Nintendo Switch

NIS America and Nihon Falcom revealed this week that The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel IV is coming to Nintendo Switch. While we're all waiting to see when the company will drop the PC version onto everyone, we now know that the Switch version will release on April 9th, 2021 for North America and Europe, and later on April 16th, 2021 for the Oceania region. What's more, the company will be selling a special physical copy called the Frontline Edition, which you can only get at specific retailers. You can read more about the game below.

The Erebonian Empire is on the brink of all out war! Taking place shortly after the ending of Trails of Cold Steel III, the heroes of Class VII find themselves with the full force of the Empire on the path to domination. Further, the hero of the Erebonian Civil War and Class VII's instructor, Rean Schwarzer, has gone missing. Now, the students of Class VII, old and new, must unite with heroes from all over the continent to create the only chance the world has to be spared from total destruction.

Boasting the largest roster in series history, heroes from all over seek to join the cause in Trails Of Cold Steel IV! The heroes of Class VII unite with Crossbell's Special Support Section and even the heroes of Liberl. New and returning systems join the already polished combat of The Legend of Heroes series, including the ability to summon giant mechs to the field for devastating attacks, use Auto Battle for more expedient combat, and utilize Lost Arts, the most powerful Orbal magic capable of turning the tide of battle. In between epic battles, catch a breather with a number of mini-games including returning favorites like Vantage Master, fishing and puzzle games! And introducing new pursuits like Poker, Blackjack, and the Horror Coaster