Tranquil Isle Confirmed For Steam Release This April

Get ready to build your own island to the sound of lo-fi beats, as Tranquil Isle will be released on PC via Steam next month

Indie game developer Tom Daly and publisher Future Friends Games have confirmed the release date for their upcoming title, Tranquil Isle. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a lo-fi townbuilding roguelite in which you'll design your own little town on an island and earn points for the way you place things. The more efficient and beautiful you make it, the better you'll do. You can build up your settlements across the shores of several island paradise settings, as you'll also be rewarded for creativity. But really, the true reward is being able to build at your own pace and design things how you see fit. Enjoy the trailer and info here from the team, as the game will be out on Steam on April 18.

Tranquil Isle

While away the hours on the sunkissed shores of your own tiny paradise! Tranquil Isle is a minimalist townbuilder set on idyllic, randomly generated islands. The sun will rise and set as you work to grow your town to keep everything humming along nicely. There's no combat, no trading, and no micromanagement. Just focus on making your little islands the best they can be. The game has two main modes: Classic Mode, where players must strategically place buildings to build up your high score and unlock new buildings and islands, and sandbox mode for those looking to chill out and build purely for aesthetics and vibes. There's also a Daily challenge, where all players will play for a high score on the same fixed map.

A unique mix of townbuilder, rogue-lite, and strategy mechanics. Each island is procedurally generated, offering a fresh challenge each time!

Relaxing gameplay that drops features like combat and trading in favor of a more chill, focused experience.

Islands come with day/night cycles and different visual themes: grasslands, winter, desert, and more.

